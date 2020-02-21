CAA Signs Sundance ‘Surge’ Filmmaker Aneil Karia

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked filmmaker Aneil Karia, who was recently directed and co-wrote the Protagonist Pictures thriller Surge which made its world premiere in the competition slot at the Sundance Film Festival.

Surge Protagonist Pictures

The movie, starring 007 Q actor Ben Whishaw, is set over 24 hours in London, and follows a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation. Surge was nominated for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize, and will screen at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama program.

Karia’s TV credits include the final three episodes of Top Boy’s third season on Netflix. He also directed the opening block of Pure, which was produced by Drama Republic for Channel 4. Karia’s short movie Work was nominated for a 2018 BAFTA award.

He continues to be represented by Roxana Adle at Independent Talent Group in the UK.