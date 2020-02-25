‘Summer Sisters’ Limited Series From Liz Tigelaar Based On Judy Blume’s Book In Works At Hulu

After adapting Little Fires Everywhere into a Hulu limited series, writer Liz Tigelaar is giving the same treatment to another bestselling novel with two female protagonists, also for Hulu. In a competitive situation involving multiple bidders, the Disney-controlled streamer has landed for development Summer Sisters, a limited drama series from Tigelaar based on Judy Blume’s bestseller.

The project, from ABC Signature, is the first for Tigelaar and her Best Day Ever production company under the overall deal she recently signed with ABC Studios.

Written by Tigelaar, Summer Sisters chronicles the coming-of-age of two best friends and the relationship that defines their lives. Set on Martha’s Vineyard, the story explores the beautiful, intoxicating, and everlasting impact of female friendship… and how it has the power to break your heart.

Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman executive produce via Best Day Ever, along with Blume.

Summer Sisters is a longtime passion project for Tigelaar. A fan of Blume, she read Summer Sisters when it was first published in 1998 and a couple of years later wrote Blume a letter asking to adapt the novel.

Blume is the author of 29 titles encompassing both adult and children’s literature, including Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the five-book Fudge series, Forever, Wifey, and In the Unlikely Event. Together, her novels have sold more than 85 million copies in 32 languages.

Blume was awarded the Library of Congress’ Living Legends award in 2000 and the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2004. In 2009, the NCAC honored and paid tribute to Blume’s longstanding defense of free speech and her battles against all kinds of censorship.

Tigelaar is writer/showrunner of the upcoming Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng. She previously was showrunner and executive producer of Hulu’s comedy Casual.

Tigelaar is repped by Wendy Kirk and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham. Blume is repped by WME.