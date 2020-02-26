‘Suits’ Alum Rick Hoffman Joins ‘Billions’ As Recurring In Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off his nine-season run on Suits, Rick Hoffman is returning to the world of corporate intrigue with a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Billions, Showtime’s Wall Street drama series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. Season 5 is in production in New York and will premiere May 3.

Created by executive producers/showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with Andrew Ross Sorkin, in season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (guest star Corey Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction.

Hoffman will play Dr. Swerdlow, a medical man with unorthodox methods.

Season 5 cast also includes David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn and previously announced recurring guest star Julianna Margulies.

Hoffman is probably best known for his fan favorite role as eccentric and endearing lawyer Louis Litt on all nine seasons of USA’s popular legal drama Suits. His work in feature films includes Hostel and Hostel: Part II, directed by Eli Roth, and Blood Work, directed by Clint Eastwood. Hoffman’s other notable TV credits include Ballers, Samantha Who?, The Bernie Mac Show and Philly. He is repped by Framework Entertainment.