STXfilms & Tencent Going ‘Rogue’ With Filmmaker Dean Israelite

EXCLUSIVE: Power Rangers filmmaker Dean Israelite has been hired to develop and direct the action thriller Rogue for STXfilms and Tencent, Deadline has learned.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but we’ve heard the project revolves around a CIA agent. The film is based on a pitch from writer T.J. Fixman (Past Midnight), with David Goyer and Keith Levine producing. Goyer’s Phantom Four has a first-look deal with Tencent, which is how the project originated. Drew Simon is overseeing the project at STX along with Sam Brown.

Johannesburg, South Africa-born Israelite is best known for helming Saban/Lionsgate’s Power Rangers, which opened stateside to $40 milion domestic and grossed $142M WW. Israelite’s first big studio movie was Paramount/Platinum Dunes/MTV Films’ sci-fi title Project Almanac in 2015.

Israelite is an American Film Institute alum. As a student, he wrote and directed the short Acholiland, which was screened at numerous film festivals and won, among other accolades, three Student Emmys as well as a BAFTA/LA Award. He recently executive produced and directed all three parts of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries for Nickelodeon, for which he was just nominated for a DGA Award. Currently he’s executive producing and directing the first block of an untitled space drama with Ron Howard/Imagine for Nickelodeon.

Israelite is also in development on a supernatural thriller set in Johannesburg called Minotaur, which he’ll also direct for Amblin with Jennifer Todd producing, and also is working on a pilot he wrote and will direct for AGBO with Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg attached to produce. The pilot, Chief, is a passion project for him about the ivory trade in Africa.

Israelite is represented by Artists First, WME and attorney Greg Slewett.

STX recently released Miramax’s Guy Ritchie grit Brit gangster movie The Gentlemen, which opened to $10.6M stateside, has a current domestic running cume of $21.5M and more than $50M at the global box office. STX scored one of the fall’s biggest hits with the Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu stripper crime pic Hustlers, which made $105M domestic, $157.5M worldwide.

Next up for STX is the horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II on February 21.