Bob Simonds’ STX Entertainment, Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures and Laurie May and Noah Segal’s Canada-based Elevation Pictures have set a wide-ranging strategic distribution partnership that includes an exclusive output deal for STXinternational to sell and distribute all Black Bear productions overseas, and for Elevation to distribute all STX productions in Canada. Black Bear is a major investor in Elevation.

As part of the deal, STXinternational will directly distribute Black Bear’s films in the UK and Ireland. The Black Bear production slate will be a key component of STX’s local roster, complementing the studio’s in-house productions and other international acquisitions.

The three companies have a close relationship with STXinternational already handling the offshore rights on a number of high-profile Black Bear titles, including the upcoming The Marsh King’s Daughter; J Blakeson’s original thriller I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage; The Rental, a high-concept thriller directed by Dave Franco and starring Allison Brie and Dan Stevens; and drama The Friend starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck.

Additionally, Elevation and STX have previously collaborated in Canada, with Elevation releasing both of the studio’s big 2019 hits, Hustlers and The Upside.

“We are thrilled to further develop what has already been a highly successful partnership with Teddy, Black Bear, and Elevation Pictures,” says John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “Teddy’s filmmaker and star-driven approach and proven track record for delivering both prestigious and commercial films make him a perfect fit for STX and our partners around the world. We are also delighted to be formalizing our relationship with Laurie and Noah from Elevation, who have delivered fantastic results for us on our films in Canada, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”