EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal is coming to EFM with shark attack thriller Something In The Water, which is being produced with Noel Clarke (Bulletproof) and Jason Maza’s (Bulletproof) Unstoppable Entertainment.

The UK project will follow five female friends who come together to celebrate a wedding in a beautiful, remote location. One day before the wedding, as a treat, they go on a boat trip which descends into the stuff of nightmares.

Gaby Dellal (3 Generations) is aboard to direct the film which is the first to come to market for Studiocanal UK CEO Nicola Shindler who will produce the project in-house for the Euro studio. Script comes from Scottish novelist Cat Clarke, based on her original idea.

BAFTA-winning producer Shindler, well known for a string of hit UK TV series including Happy Valley and Last Tango In Halifax, told us about the movie, “As well as being a brilliant thriller and a really good shark movie, this is a film about female friendship and there is a brilliant warmth and humor to the relationships between the women. The project attracted me because it’s as much a character piece as a thriller. The bond the women form before the shark attack is very important and is a real point of difference. That said, buyers are going to be very impressed by Cat Clarke’s concepts around the sharks themselves.”

Related Story Studiocanal Appoints Anna Marsh CEO As Didier Lupfer Exits

Casting discussions are underway for the five lead characters, four of whom are British and one of whom is American. Studiocanal is aiming to shoot towards the end of this year and will distribute in its territories.

Studiocanal’s EFM slate also include kids animation Little Vampire from The Little Prince outfit ON Animation. The Rabbi’s Cat and Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life filmmaker Joann Sfar is writing and directing the movie, currently in post-production, about a vampire who befriends a boy.

Actor-producers Clarke and Maza both recently starred in Sky UK series Bulletproof, which has been re-upped for a second season.