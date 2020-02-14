‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Trailer: David Harbour Returns For Season Four As Production Kicks Off

David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is back for the fourth season of Stranger Things but this time he’s imprisoned in an outer region of Russia.

Creators The Duffer Brothers released a teaser video of Hopper’s character doing hard labor in the snow.

This comes [SPOILER ALERT] after his character was involved in a huge explosion when the gang closed the gate to the Upside Down to stop the Mind Flayer at the end of season three.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything,” the wrote.

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

At the end of Season 3, following the explosion, aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons and Eleven out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.” That American was widely assumed to be Hopper and the teaser video suggests that it was.

Netflix renewed the supernatural drama for a fourth season back in September, closing a major overall deal with the Duffer Brothers at the time as well.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson.