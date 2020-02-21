‘Stranger Things’: Priah Ferguson Promoted To Series Regular For Season 4

Expect to see more of Erica Sinclair around Hawkings in the future. Priah Ferguson, who plays the sister of Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) on Stranger Things, has been upped to series regular for its upcoming fourth season, sources tell Deadline. Netflix would not comment.

Ferguson had a minor guest role in a few Season 2 episodes but was more prominent in the series’ third run.

At the end of 1985-set Season 3, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far eastern end of the USSR, where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.” That American was widely assumed to be Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and a teaser video for Season 4 suggests that it was.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things also stars Cary Elwes and Finn Wolfhard, among others.

Ferguson’s other credits include guest roles on series including Atlanta, Mercy Street and Bluff City Law, along with 2018 feature The Oath. Our sister site Variety first had the news of her increased Stranger Things role.

