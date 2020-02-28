‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard To Star In ‘Rules For Werewolves’ Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) will topline Rules For Werewolves, a dramatic thriller which is based on the short that will premiere at SXSW in Austin next month. Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux directed the short and will also helm the feature-length, which will go before cameras late 2020 to early 2021. Peter Harvey, Jonathan Duffy, and Kelly Williams are producing the feature.

Playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn adapted the screenplay for the short based on his debut novel. It’s told mostly through a single-take and investigates the rituals and rhythms of a pack of wild teens as they break in and loot a new home, leaving someone (or something) behind for the cops to find.

“This short film represents the fourth time I’ve worked with Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux,” said Wolfhard. “He’s one of Canada’s most imaginative directors, and I look forward to collaborating with him again as we take Kirk Lynn’s provocative text and expand this short into a very strong feature reflecting teenage lives in the wild and anxious era.”

Said Schaulin-Rioux: “Rules for Werewolves is the kind of movie I’m desperate to see and dying to make, especially with the dream team of Kirk, Finn, our producing team, Boldly and co-star Kelcey Mawema. Premiering the short at SXSW is a very exciting way to share a glimpse of this amazing new world.”

Kristoff Duxbury and Shelby Manton of Boldly produced the short with executive producers Kirk Lynn as well as Duffy and Williams of Ten Acre Films, Sebastien Galina and Geoff Manton.

The short will have its world premiere on March 13. Check out an exclusive teaser below: