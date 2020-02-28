Stock Market Heads For Worst Week Since 2008 Financial Crisis On Coronavirus Panic

U.S. stocks continued an historic rout Friday with the Down Jones Industrial Average down 800 points late morning on a growing global panic over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The rate of new infection is falling in China but growing everywhere else. Mexico and Nigeria confirmed their first cases of the virus and the death toll is mounting in Italy and Iran. It is spreading into Western Europe and is now present in more than 50 countries. California is monitoring at least 8,400 people. Japan declared a state of emergency on the northern island of Hokkaido – where the Olympic marathons are due to be held this summer.

In four days, the markets surrendered about one third of the gains made since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

Asian and European stocks set the stage overnight for another dramatic downturn Stateside on Friday, leading Wall Street into its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The extent of the plunge that started Monday in earnest has shocked investors, companies across sectors and analysts and has been one of the fastest corrections ever from a high. The S&P 500 in fact has never fallen this far this fast from a record.

The Volatility Index (VIX), also called the ‘fear index’, is the highest its been in years. It’s based on options on the S&P 500 Index and tends to shoot up when stocks go down.

With global supply chains and consumer spending at risk, travel compromised and public venues from movie theaters to soccer stadiums to theme parks and schools closed in cities across the globe, beyond the human toll, corporate profits have little visibility. Goldman Sachs Thursday anticipated zero growth in U.S. company profits for 2020.

Media stocks like most others were in generally all in the red with a few exceptions. AMC Entertainment, which announced yesterday that it has closed theaters in the Milan area, was up 6.6% after management announced strong quarterly numbers and steps to boost the stock – including a share buyback and new executive compensation plan.

AMC Networks was up 2%, shrugging off the bloodbath. so was Imax, up 1.5%. Viacom was up 1%. Imax, which has theaters in China that have been shuttered for weeks, has been pummeled in recent weeks. As markets continue to fall, some investors do begin to hunt for stocks that have been oversold.

Among the big caps, Disney is down 3% and Comcast and WarnerMedia parent AT&T have lost more than 4%. The global box office is set take a multi-billion dollar hit this year.

Netflix, which has fared a bit better overall in the downturn, is off 2.75%.