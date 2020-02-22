Steve Stark Named President Of New Label MGM/UA Television As He Extends MGM Contract

Steve Stark, MGM’s President of Scripted Television Production & Development, has been named President of MGM/UA Television, a newly created label. The appointment is part of a new contract Stark has signed with Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Worldwide Television Group, run by Chairman Mark Burnett.

Over the past eight years, Stark, a well liked and respected executive, has grown MGM’s scripted footprint with the award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo, both heading into their fourth seasons, as well as Vikings, Get Shorty, Condor, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Perpetual Grace LTD, among others.

The newly formed MGM/UA Television division, which will replace MGM Scripted Television, aims to continue UA’s 100-year legacy of putting the artist and the creative first.

Related Story 'Dark Harvest' Horror Movie With Director David Slade Heads To MGM

“We are pleased that Steve has extended his deal and is now focused on this new specialized division, as I find new ways to expand the overall MGM TV global group through several new labels,” said Burnett. “This supports our broader commitment to grow MGM’s incredible library IP, just as Steve recently did with the new Vikings: Vahalla series.”

Joining Stark in the new MGM/UA Television scripted label are Arturo Interian, EVP, Current Programming and Stacey Levin SVP, Television Development and Production. Additionally, veteran MGM executive Lindsay Sloane has been promoted to Senior EVP, heading scripted development for the new division, Max Kisbye has assumed additional responsibilities in his continued role as EVP, Television Development and Production and Rob Hochberg has been promoted to VP of Development for the new division.

“Being able to help rebuild and restore the powerful legacy brand of MGM and now MGM/UA Television has been a great personal and professional thrill for me and I couldn’t (and couldn’t imagine doing it) without the incredibly talented team of MGM/UA Television executives who I get the great pleasure to work with every day,” said Stark.

Before joining MGM in 2011, Stark served as President of Steve Stark Productions, which had an overall deal with Universal Television. His slate of series included the USA Network’s series Fairly Legal, and the NBC series The Event. He also served as an executive producer on CBS’ long-running series Medium, starring Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. Prior to forming his own company, Stark developed Medium while serving as President of Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions where he also executive produced three seasons of The CW’s The Game and the U.S. adaptation of The Sketch Show for FBC.