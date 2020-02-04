Stephen Falk Tapped As Showrunner Of WeWork Limited Series Starring Nicholas Braun For Chernin/Endeavor Content

Stephen Falk, creator and executive producer/showrunner of the FX comedy series You’re the Worst, has come on board as creator and showrunner of Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content’s upcoming limited series about the explosive rise and fall of WeWork. The project, starring Succession’s Nicholas Braun as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, is based off Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell’s upcoming book on the company.

Falk will executive produce alongside Braun, with Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content serving as the studio via their partnership. The series, which is yet to be shopped to premium cable networks and streamers, is slated to film later this year during Braun’s hiatus, immediately following completing production on Season 3 of Succession.

Brown and Farrell’s book on WeWork details the spectacular rise and abrupt comedown of the nearly $50 billion start-up, which was hailed as the next big thing until its attempted IPO crashed in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of its founder Neumann, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. The book will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

In addition to creating and executive producing the praised comedy series You’re the Worst, which ran on FX and FXX for five seasons, Falk served as a co-executive producer on Orange is the New Black and Weeds.

Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment’s slate includes the Apple TV+ series See and Truth be Told, as well as Circe, an adaptation of Madeline Miller’s bestseller, in the works at HBO Max.