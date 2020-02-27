Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Seek Laughs From The Coronavirus

Nothing is funnier than a global pandemic that has already caused thousands of deaths and threatens to crash the world economy. At least according to the clown princes of late night political comedy.

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah both took a few shots tonight at the coronavirus panic, trying to mine the government response for comedy gold.

The President “knows he has a solemn duty to protect…himself,” Colbert said, pointing out that the disease could hamper reelection plans. Colbert also noted President Trump’s comforting assurance, “There’s a very good chance you won’t die.”

Except, Colbert noted, if you’re a Williamsburg hipster with de rigueur facial hair.

Trevor Noah had something of a spit take on the situation. But he also found time for a dig at Vice President Mike Pence, who he felt was a good choice as the man to lead the US response. After all, Pence “has been quarantining himself from women all his life.”