Stephen Colbert Stews Over Senate’s “Sham” Impeachment Trial

Stephen Colbert is so stressed about the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that he’s taken to the kitchen to ease his anxiety.

“I spent a lot of time this weekend baking. I don’t know if you guys follow my Twitter feed, but I baked a lot,” Colbert said Monday night on the CBS Late Show.

“Cooking is a good way to deal with stress,” he explained. “With baking, what’s great is that once it’s in the oven, you can just curl up in the fetal position until the bell rings. I needed the stress baking because of my existential dread over the Senate’s sham trial.”

TONIGHT: With the Senate impeachment trial coming to a close, Rep. Adam Schiff delivered a warning in his closing argument. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/5FSaBDYkVs — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 4, 2020

The comedian then tossed to a clip from House impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), warning of dire consequences if Trump isn’t held accountable for his actions.

“Trump could offer Russia Alaska in exchange for support in the next election,” Schiff said, “or move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country.”

Colbert’s response: “Wow! Not even in Adam Schiff’s worst nightmare scenario do Eric and Don Jr. get any responsibilities.”