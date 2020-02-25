Stephen Colbert Brings Back Bernie Sanders Impression: “I Promise You Will Feel The Bern”

It’s been a while since Stephen Colbert did his Bernie Sanders impression, but tonight he dusted it off in honor of Bernie’s big win in Nevada.

Colbert recapped the results of this weekend’s caucus, noting that Sanders hit the jackpot with 46% of the vote, thanks to a diverse coalition of voters that included “blackjack dealers, Cirque du Soleil and that one guy sitting alone at the prime rib buffet.”

The CBS Late Show host then tossed to a clip of Sanders celebrating his Nevada victory by telling supporters his campaign is bringing people together, while President Donald Trump is focused on “dividing our people up.”

TONIGHT: Senator Bernie Sanders hit the jackpot in the Nevada primary! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/htvphiwEHa — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 25, 2020

Colbert got a good laugh out of Sanders’ speech, and began to imitate the Vermont senator.

“What I’m saying is — multi-racial, multi-generational orgy at my place, I promise. I promise, you will feel the Bern and the Bern will feel you,” Colbert shouted at the audience as he waved his arms wildly.

Moments later, the comedian began to mock former Vice President Joe Biden. After coming in second with 20% of the vote, Biden held a news conference saying the press had declared his campaign “dead” but the results show “we’re alive.”

“Bragging that you’re alive may not be most stirring campaign rally,” Colbert quipped.