Oscars Producer Stephanie Allain Inks First-Look Deal With Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Stephanie Allain, who most recently co-produced the 2020 Academy Awards, has closed a multi-year first-look deal at Warner Horizon Scripted Television, marking her first TV studio deal. Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the pact, Allain will develop new scripted programming for cable and on-demand/streaming services, as well as broadcast networks through the divisions of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Allain produced the 2020 Academy Awards alongside Lynette Howell Taylor and made history as the first African American woman in the Academy’s 92-year history to do so.

Allain, a champion of diverse voices in cinema, founded female-led Homegrown Pictures in 2003, a company which produces content by and about women and people of color. She has since produced award-winning titles including Hustle & Flow, Something New, Peeples, Beyond The Lights, Dear White People, French Dirty, Burning Sands, Juanita and The Weekend. Collectively, Homegrown Pictures projects have been nominated for over 100 awards and have picked up numerous accolades from the Academy, Film Independent Spirit, Sundance Film Festival and NAACP Image Awards.

Related Story Indie Film Producer Low Spark Launches TV Division With First-Look Deal At CBS Television Studios

Last year, Homegrown Pictures closed an overall deal with Level Forward to develop and finance projects driven by women and people of color.

Gabrielle Ebron serves as a Development Executive for Homegrown Pictures.

Up next, Allain will produce the films Rapper’s Delight and The Fighting Shirley Chisholm. Additionally, she adapted Misty Copeland’s best-selling memoir, Life In Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina for New Line Cinema.

In television, Allain has served as executive producer on three seasons of Dear White People, which is heading into its fourth and final season on Netflix, and she executive produced Freeform’s Life-Size 2. She is also developing several books for television including Black Fortunes by Shomari Wills and The Go-Between by Veronica Chambers.

Homegrown Pictures is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.