State Of The Union: Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom During Speech

In a surprise move that few people saw coming during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh was awarded the United States’ highest civilian honor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump began. “Here tonight is a special man, beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

The king of conservative talk, who a day earlier announced he has advanced lung cancer, rose and acknowledged the cheers. Then POTUS highlighted Limbaugh’s charity work as he made the unprecedented announcement in the House chambers:

“Rush, in recognition for all that you have done for our nation – the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity – I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Limbaugh appeared surprised by the announcement, despite news leaking earlier Tuesday that Trump was planning to give him the medal, and looked humbled as Melania Trump put it around his neck. Just then, someone in the chamber yelled, “Love you, Rush!”

Limbaugh, 69, has hosted his controversial radio program since the 1980s and is known for floating conspiracy theories about Democrats, particularly former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Many Democrats in the House tonight clearly were upset by Trump’s decision to honor Limbaugh and chanted “no.” Republicans cheered.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.