State Of The Union Ratings Crash In Early Results As Donald Trump Takes The Leash Off & Nancy Pelosi Rips It Up

One day before an assumed acquittal in his impeachment trial and just after the Democrats’ disarray in the Iowa Caucuses, Donald Trump pulled out all the showman stops for his third State of the Union speech, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in with a ripping showstopper of her own at the end.

Still, even with political door prizes, special guests, big name boycotts, hyperbole galore and the nation’s top Democrats literally shredding the ex-Celebrity Apprentice’s speech up in front of Congress and the cameras, a wary America seemed to tune a lot of it out.

Or, put it another way, Trump’s poll numbers may be at his best ever, but his ratings are way down. Clocking in at 78-minutes and hitting a SOTU low for the 45th POTUS, Trump’s sprawling remarks are looking pretty weak compared to what ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox snagged for last year’s address before the nation’s representatives.

With non-adjusted fast affiliate results just in, the 2020 SOTU pulled in a mere 15.9 million viewers on the Big 4 networks in the 9 – 10:30 PM ET slot. That’s a dive of 21% from the early numbers of the 82-minute 2019 SOTU, when the drama in and out of the House chamber seemed relatively milder, if you can believe that in this era.

Overall, CBS was tops last night among the broadcasters with 4.6 million viewers. With everyone tumbling from 2018, last year’s number #1, NBC brought in 4.4 million viewers, ABC had 3.6 million and FOX drew 3.4 million. Focusing a little tighter on who was really watching, NBC and FOX were tied among adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating each. That’s a hard drop of 36% and 18% respectively for the networks in the key demo from the 2019 SOTU

Jumping by a million viewers over the final numbers of the 2018 occasion, last year’s SOTU eventually ended up with just an audience of just under 47 million across a dozen networks carrying the speech live on February 5, 2019. Throwing some chatty trivia in the mix, Bill Clinton’s January 19, 1999 SOTU address, which came less than a month before the 42nd POTUS was acquitted in his own impeachment, scored an audience of 43.5 million over ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

We’ll update with more SOTU numbers, including that vital cable news info, plus how the rest of broadcast primetime did ASAP.