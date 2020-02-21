‘Star Wars’ Secret Sith Exegol Feature: J.D. Dillard & Matt Owens Developing

Deadline has confirmed that a new Star Wars feature is in the works with Sleight filmmaker J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Matt Owens, but those with knowledge say that it’s not definite whether it’s for Disney+ or the big screen. Reportedly the project will take place on the hidden Sith planet of Exegol, which was introduced in last December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This past 4Q, Disney had two hits, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian which drove the streamer’s near 30M subscribers, and the $1.06 billion-grossing Skywalker trilogy finale The Rise of Skywalker. However, in the wake of the misfiring of 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story ($393M WW) the studio has been hesitant about aggressively ramping up what was a huge Star Wars feature spinoff universe. And with the success of the Jon Favreau created Mandalorian, it’s made the studio think twice about continuing to extend the franchise on the big screen. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss left the fresh feature trilogy they were hatching as exclusively reported by Deadline, and it’s been crickets in regards to any movement on the franchise Rian Johnson was developing; in fact a sequel to Knives Out is more of a reality in the near future for the filmmaker. There’s also a Star Wars pitch that was made by Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

On the horizon Star Wars-wise for Disney+ is the second season of Mandalorian in October, the Rogue One character streaming series with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and the Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Disney and Lucasfilm declined to comment when reached.