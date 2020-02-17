Stanley Tucci To Narrate BBC Radio Series On California’s Most Influential Citizens

Actor and director Stanley Tucci is to voice a BBC Radio 4 series on some of the highest-profile Californians over the past century.

In The Californian Century, the Hunger Games and Fortitude star will play a cynical screenwriter, narrating the stories of 10 people who have helped shape the U.S. state.

Those featured in the 10-part series will include Hattie McDaniel, the first black actor to win an Oscar, rapper Ice-T and Francis Boggs, the first person to direct a full movie in California.

Tucci said: “Having spent a lot of time working in California, I was very interested in narrating this series about the people who made the biggest impact on the state during its most fruitful century.”

The Californian Century was created, written and produced by BBC journalist Laurence Grissell.