Spotify & HBO Max In Final Talks To Adapt Family Podcast Series ‘The Two Princes’ Into Film

EXCLUSIVE: We can report that Spotify is in final negotiations with HBO Max to adapt hit family podcast The Two Princes into a film for the upcoming streamer. This is following a competitive situation, I understand, with multiple parties bidding.
The LGBTQ podcast has been praised for its positive message. Season 1 follows Prince Rupert, who sets out to break the mysterious curse that’s destroying his kingdom. He’s ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way. What he isn’t prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir, a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts. In season 2, Princes Rupert and Amir can’t wait to settle down into happily ever after. But on the eve of their wedding, a powerful sorceress named Malkia invades their kingdom. Driven from their castle, the princes set off on a quest to collect an assortment of magical items that will give them the power to defeat Malkia and save their realm.
