Independent Spirit Awards Winners 2020: ‘Marriage Story’ Wins Best Screenplay

Refresh for winners And we’re off to the penultimate awards show to arguably the shortest Oscar season ever. But don’t expect the Independent Spirt Awards this afternoon to be a predictor of Best Picture at tomorrow’s Oscars. For the second year in a row, Aubrey Plaza is going to get us through today, her opening montage kicking off with a parody of Judy followed by her singing “C’mon Get Happy” onstage.

This was followed by her exploding with various zingers at the celeb guests:

“Shia LaBeouf has been here all week, he’s just been napping in the tent.”

“Willem Dafoe: After years of being a 19th century lighthouse keeper you finally got to play one,” Plaza on a roll.

“Jennifer Lopez is here. She just performed at the Super Bowl,” said Plaza then turning to another face in the crowd, “What did you do Mary Kay Place, you lazy sack of shit?!”

Making a joke about how there’s quite often brothers who are directors in the industry, Plaza wondered where the sisters were. “You’d think this town would love to pay two women one salary,” said the Parks and Rec alum.

“We’re so much cooler than other awards shows: It’s daytime, we’re on the beach, and we recognize female directors,” joked Plaza.



The last time the Spirits and the Oscars matched was back back in 2017 for Moonlight. And then prior to that, there was Spotlight in 2016, Birdman in 2015 and 12 Years a Slave in 2014. However, the last two years have been off, with 2018 seeing Get Out won at the Spirits and The Shape of Water at the Oscars (the latter pic wasn’t eligible at the Spirits due to its budget). Last February, If Beale Street Could Talk won Best Feature at the Spirits while the Oscars went with Green Book, which also wasn’t eligible at the Spirits. This year’s Best Feature noms include Fox Searchlight’s A Hidden Life, NEON’s Clemency, A24’s The Farewell, Netflix’s Marriage Story and A24’s Uncut Gems.

For a fourth straight year, A24 lead all Spirit noms with 18, after counting 12 last year and 17 in 2017. Neon was second this morning with 10 noms. Amazon was third with eight, up from last fall’s six. Netflix was next with seven, up one from six a year ago. IFC Films counted six noms.

Films made for a budget of $22.5 million or lower are eligible this year, so if you don’t see certain prestige pics listed in the noms, sometimes it’s not a snub. Oscar Best Picture nominee Jojo Rabbit despite its $14M cost didn’t make the cut because it was classified as an International Film given that it’s from New Zealand.

Skies are sunny here at the Indie Spirits tent, just south of the Santa Monica Pier with a temperature of 70 degrees. The well coiffed crowd packed in the tent down on the beach includes Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, Honey Boy star and writer Shia LaBeouf, Parasite director Boon Joon Ho, Oscar presenter Mindy Kaling, super lawyer Nuna Shaw, outgoing Sundance chief John Cooper, JLo, Spike Lee, Sundance Institute boss Kerri Putman, adam Sandler, director Billy Luther, Queen Sugar’s Nicholas L. Ashe, Marsia Tomeli, Miss Americana EP Morgan Neville, Marc Maron and Jon Hamm.

Netflix and Participant’s American Factory won the best feature documentary category. Some are predicting that pic could go on to win the Oscar tomorrow. The doc, set in post-industrial Ohio, follows a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant, hiring two thousand Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America. “Our film tries to ask question ‘Is this the way we want the world to be? No, it’s not!'” said Reichert accepting the Independent Spirit trophy today.

A24’s The Lighthouse won Best Cinematograhy for Justin Blaschke’s work. He’s also up for in the DP category at the Oscars tomorrow.

Accepting Best International Film for Parasite, Bong Joon Ho shared a story with the tent about how at the first screening of the film of New York, he saw a rat scurrying around the theater. “I thought it was a symbol of luck,” said the filmmaker whose Cannes Palme d’Or and SAG ensemble winner is up for six Oscars tomorrow including Best Picture.

BEST DOCUMENTARY —American Factory, directors Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar

BEST SUPPORTING MALE: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

BEST SCREENPLAY– Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY – See You Yesterday, Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol

BEST EDITING: Uncut Gems– Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM – Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

MARRIAGE STORY

Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Give Me Liberty

