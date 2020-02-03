‘Spinning Out’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has canceled competitive figure skating drama Spinning Out after one season. The decision comes a little over month after Spinning Out‘s January 1 release, consistent with Netflix’s practice of evaluating a month worth of viewership data before making a renewal decision on bubble shows.

Created by Samantha Stratton, a former competitive figure skater herself, Spinning Out starred Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker, a high-level figure skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. She splits her time between the ice rink, working as a waitress, and living with her family in the nearby working-class town of Hawkley, Idaho. Kat’s mother, Carol (January Jones) is a former figure skater who has raised Kat, and younger sister, Serena (Willow Shields), on her own. Fueled by a desire to prove that she can cut it as a pair skater wrong, Kat keeps her eye on the prize – facing daunting odds to realize her Olympic dream.

Amanda Zhou, Sarah Wright Olsen, and Svetlana Efremova also starred. Stratton and Lara Olsen executive produced and served as co-showrunners on the series. Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold and Matt Schwartz also executive produced.

Spinning Out’s cancellation comes on the heels of Netflix’s decision not to proceed with another freshman drama series, Soundtrack. Both landed series orders at the streamer after originating on traditional networks, Fox (Soundtrack) and Pop (Spinning Out).

Netflix, which goes straight-to-series on all of its shows, examines viewing (and awards recognition) vs. cost for each show when making a renewal decision.