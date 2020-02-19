Spectrum Originals Sets Premiere Date For Josh Hartnett Southern Gothic Drama ‘Paradise Lost’

Spectrum Originals will launch Josh Hartnett-fronted Southern gothic mystery drama Paradise Lost on April 13.

Charter Communications’ original content division will launch the ten-part drama ad-free on its on-demand service. The show, which comes from Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, launches first on Spectrum, before running on the Paramount Network later this year as part of a deal between Viacom and Charter.

Paradise Lost sees Hartnett plays a man who moves back to Mississippi with his Palo Alto psychiatrist partner, played by Jane The Virgin’s Bridget Regan. The show, which was formerly known as Heaven of Hell, is a mystery drama set in the south that follows Hartnett and Regan’s characters as they move from California to a small town in Mississippi where they uncover a mystery that needs solving, in a slightly unusual fashion.

The series was created by Going To See The Elephant author Rodes Fishburne, who previously wrote on Don Johnson and Chace Crawford drama Blood & Oil. It is exec produced by Fishburne, who co-showruns with Arika Lisanne Mittman, who has worked on Dexter, Timeless and Elementary, David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone.

The pilot was directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), who also exec produces, and it was filmed in Baton Rouge. The cast also includes Nick Nolte, Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler (Gifted), Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) and Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm).

Hartnett told Deadline that he was attracted to the script because it had “so many layers”. “This concept of mystery and religion versus rationally minded scientific thinking, there’s a tiny little point where it comes together and all of the character have their own voices. It wasn’t necessarily the main plot mystery that drew me in rather than the mystery of the characters. You read a lot of scripts with cliffhangers. All of the characters were well drawn and they all have their own mystery to them in a way that they were interacting. Each scene was a piece of a puzzle so it felt like a much grander world,” he added.