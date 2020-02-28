Sophia Bush To Star In CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush (Chicago PD) has been tapped for the title role in Good Sam, CBS’ family medical drama pilot from Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under a deal.

Written by Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Bush’s Sam works in the same hospital as her domineering father, Griff, who is impossible to please and never acknowledged her talents. Second in command to him and always in his shadow, Sam rises to the occasion when he falls into a coma and she takes charge of the department as chief of surgery. Sam comes into her own professionally and personally, however, when her world is upturned again after Griff awakens and wants to practice again, even if it means being supervised by his daughter.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions.

This is the second consecutive drama pilot at CBS for Bush. Last year, she headlined Surveillance, which was left in contention past the May upfronts and came close to a series order.

Bush is recurring on the upcoming Hulu series Love, Victor, a spinoff from the Love, Simon movie. She also recently appeared on the hit NBC drama This Is Us in a potentially recurring role. Bush’s credits also include series One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. and movies John Tucker Must Die, Incredibles 2 and Acts of Violence. Currently, she has a podcast, Work in Progress. Bush is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.