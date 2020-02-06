Chris King Joins Sony Pictures TV As VP Drama Development, Christina Jokanovich Moves To TriStar TV

EXCLUSIVE: Chris King, executive at Sony Pictures Television-based Osprey Productions, has been named VP Drama Development for the studio. He takes over for Christina Jokanovich, who has moved to SPT’s TriStar Television label as VP Development in the first hire for Kathryn Busby since being named head of TriStar TV last month.

In his new role, King will develop drama series for broadcast, streaming and cable networks, reporting to Lauren Stein, EVP, Development, Sony Pictures TV. Jokanovich will report to Busby, EVP, TriStar Television. Both are based in SPT’s Culver City, CA headquarters.

King joins SPT from Josh Berman’s Osprey Productions, which has had a pod deal with the studio for a number of years. As Head of Development and Production at Osprey, he sold a number of projects to broadcast, streaming and cable networks and helped launch series Notorious for ABC and Daytime Divas for VH1. King is currently an executive producer on the upcoming SPT/Osprey series Murder House Flip, which is set to debut on Quibi this spring. Prior to Osprey, he was VP of Development & Production at Desert Wolf Productions and was co-executive producer of the Showtime series Penny Dreadful.

“Having worked with Chris for years as a producer, I have admired his relationships and taste and his ability to take an idea and bring it to fruition,” Stein said. “I am so happy for Christina’s move to TriStar and that she will remain in our family and can’t wait for Chris to join us.”

Jokanovich has been a member of SPT’s drama development team since 2017. During that time, she was instrumental in shepherding the series Wheel of Time for Amazon and Coyote for Paramount. She has also sold a number of projects which are currently in development. Prior to SPT, Jokanovich was VP of Scripted Programming and Development at Fremantle Media North America and VP, Development & Production at Alan Ball’s Your Face Goes Here Entertainment, where she serviced the company’s overall deal with HBO and served as a co-producer on True Blood and Banshee.

“Christina is a fantastic executive and is rightfully beloved by writers and producers alike,” Busby said. “I am so excited to have her as a key part of the team as we embark on this new chapter at TriStar Television.”