Sony Will Sit Out CinemaCon For Second Year In A Row

EXCLUSIVE: For a second year in a row, I hear Sony will not be holding an on-stage presentation at this year’s CinemaCon which runs from March 30-April 2.

I understand Sony will make a return to CinemaCon at some point in the future, and will support this year’s confab in other ways. In years past, other studios like Disney and Universal have opted to skip CinemaCon.

Essentially, the timing of the exhibition-film distribution conference doesn’t align with Sony’s production schedules on its upcoming slate. Most of their pics coming down the pike are either VFX heavy or going into various stages of filming or post production. Sony will have just released the Vin Diesel Valiant comic book pic Bloodshot on March 13 prior to CinemaCon.

Those Sony movies being released after CinemaCon include the Tom Hanks feature Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway (April 3), Greyhound (May 8), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (July 10), Marvel’s Morbius (summer), Escape Room 2 (Aug. 14), the Milla Jovovich Capcom videogame feature adaptation Monster Hunter, The Happiest Season, a modern day holiday romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, among many other titles. The studio will focus their efforts and resources on other strategies for these pics.

Sitting out CinemaCon last year didn’t hurt Sony’s 2019: their domestic box office hit $1.345 billion, +6%, in a year when most major studios saw a downturn in grosses in the face of Disney’s IP powerhouse of Marvel, Star Wars, animated titles, etc. Sony’s global last year was at $3.35B off such event titles as Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.1B WW), 10x Oscar nominee Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($389.3M WW), Oscar nominee A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Zombieland: Double Tap ($122.8M) not to mention the year-end jump starts of Little Women (which will soon cross $100M stateside, $162.9M WW) and Jumanji: The Next Level (current B.O. $291.2M, $754.8M WW). Already, the Culver City lot is off to a great start with Bad Boys for Life being the highest-grossing pic in that franchise with $148M domestic, $290.8M WW.

Those studios delivering presentations at CinemaCon, which is celebrating its 10th year as that brand (previously known as ShoWest prior), include: Disney, Lionsgate, Paramount, Universal, and Warner Bros. Uni will also be screening a movie and the confab is in talks with another studio to screen an upcoming title. Focus Features will be transitioning from its standard lunch on Thursday to the main Colosseum stage at Caesar’s for a big presentation.