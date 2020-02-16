‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Races To $43M Overseas For $100M Global Bow; ‘Birds Of Prey’ Flaps To $143M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog raced to a $100M worldwide opening this weekend, including $43M from the international box office, and a domestic record for a videogame pic. The adaptation of Sega’s global property is playing in 40 offshore markets, repping 60% of the overseas footprint. Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic had his best restults in Latin America and Europe with No. 1s in most cases and setting up nicely for hubs that have school holidays afoot.

In like-for-like markets and excluding previews, the little blue speedster came in 95% above Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip, 61% over Peter Rabbit, 20% above Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 6% higher than Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Leading the charge on the Hedgehog was Mexico with $6.7M from 895 locations, followed by the UK with $6.2M from 616, France’s $4.3M at 622, Germany’s $3.3M from 475 and Brazil’s $3M from 629. Sonic still has Russia and Japan to come while the China release has been shelved for the moment owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last week’s disappointment, Birds Of Prey, had a decent drop of 46% to add $23M from 78 markets. The overseas cume is now $83.6M for $142.9M worldwide. Overall numbers are still low on Warner Bros’ DC spinoff, with Mexico leading at $7.9M to date.

In other overseas play, Universal’s Dolittle crossed the $100M international mark as did Disney/Fox’s Spies In Disguise. Sam Mendes’ award winning war drama 1917, from Universal and Amblin, has blasted to $322.5M global. Sony’s Bad Boys For Life is closing in on $200M overseas, now with $187M, and $368M worldwide. The studio’s Little Women, meanwhile, is nearing $200M global.

China remains closed for business amid the coronavirus epidemic, and Asia also continues to be affected with cinemagoing down. All theatrical releases through February have been cancelled in the Middle Kingdom and there is currently no clear picture of when screens may come back online.

Breakdowns on this week’s films above and more are being updated below.

