‘Sonic’ Still Top Hog With $203M WW; ‘Call Of The Wild’ Barks At $15M Overseas Bow; Coronavirus Concerns Spread To Korea – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog continues to be top critter of the litter at the global and international box office this weekend with an added $38.3M from 56 overseas markets. That brings the offshore cume to $96.5M and worldwide to $203.1M. Sonic raced into an additional 16 hubs this frame, with several No. 1 debuts, led by Russia’s $6.3M at 1,800 locations. The holdover markets saw a mere 35% drop.

So far, the UK leads all play at $19.1M after 10 days and with a No. 1 hold. Mexico has skated to $12.3M and France is at $9.1M coming out of the second frame.

In new entries, Fox/Disney’s The Call Of The Wild barked to $15.4M in 40 material markets. The global weekend was worth $40.2M. Based on Jack London’s American story, the expensive film that Disney inherited is coming in above comps in Europe and most of the Asian markets where it is playing, but is soft in Latin America.

With China still closed, and a spike in coronavirus cases in Korea, concern continues to grow in terms of the hit that global box office will take in 2020. We hear that Disney has moved Pixar’s Onward off of its initial Korea and Taiwan dates, pushing later into April, for example, as other local films are also understood to be hewing the same path.

Elsewhere, in milestones, Sony’s Bad Boys For Life has hit $200M internationally and reached $390M global while the studio’s Little Women has marched past $200M worldwide, as has Universal’s Dolittle. Warner Bros’ Birds Of Prey also has now passed $100M overseas.

Also of note, Sam Mendes’ 1917 in the UK (and via eOne) has grossed $54.7M, becoming only the 6th ever +15 or +18 rated release to cross the local £40M threshold.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

