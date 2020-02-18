Solstice Studios: Sam Speiser Joins As Production VP, JD Black Named SVP Digital Marketing & Media

EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios has made two key hires with Sam Speiser as VP of Production and JD Black as SVP of Digital Marketing and Media.

Speiser most recently worked as sole development executive under veteran studio head Rob Friedman, and previously under President of Production Lisa Ellzey at EuropaCorp. She started her career as a documentary and digital content editor, later transitioning to production coordinating and line producing music videos, shorts, and digital media. In her new role Speiser will report to Lisa Ellzey, Head of Production.

Black is a 20-year vet in the digital marketing and media space, working on both theatrical and streaming release campaigns for Sony Pictures Entertainment Studios and Amazon Studios. His notable campaigns include The Big Sick, Manchester By the Sea, The Aeronauts, Troop Zero, The Report, The Social Network as well as The Spider-Man and Bond franchises. At Solstice, Black will report to Brian Dailey, EVP, Media.

Solstice’s first film, the road rage thriller Unhinged starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe, will open in theaters on Sept. 4. The studio will also start production in April on Robert Rodriguez’s mind-bending action thriller Hypnotic, starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck. Since launching in October 2018, Solstice plans to develop, fully finance, produce, and distribute U.S. pics on a wide release basis. Solstice plans to produce 3-5 movies annually with budgets in the $20M-$80M range. The studio also plans to co-finance or acquire another 1-2 films per year for wide stateside distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.