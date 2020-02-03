London’s Soho Evacuated After Unexploded WWII Bomb Discovered 

London’s media center Soho has been evacuated after police discovered an unexploded World War II-era bomb in the area.
The bomb was discovered near the Soho Hotel, a popular location for film and TV junkets, including a recent screening of Little Women with James Norton, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet attending. It’s also where a number of BAFTA attendees stayed Sunday night.
“Police were called at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Monday, 3 February to reports of a suspected WWII ordnance discovered at a building site near Dean Street, Soho,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. “Cordons are in place, and the item will be assessed. The cordons are in place between Oxford St, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street & Poland Street. All roads in between those mentioned are closing, and evacuations will be taking place shortly.”
Soho is the center of the film and TV industry in London with a number of production companies and post-production firms. Offices have been evacuated as has the Soho Hotel, the Soho Theatre and media members club the Groucho Club.
