London’s Soho Evacuated After Unexploded WWII Bomb Discovered 

A firefighter stands in a blocked a street in Soho area of London after what's thought to be an unexploded World War II bomb was dug up at a construction site

London’s media center Soho has been evacuated after police discovered an unexploded World War II-era bomb in the area.

The bomb was discovered near the Soho Hotel, a popular location for film and TV junkets, including a recent screening of Little Women with James Norton, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet attending. It’s also where a number of BAFTA attendees stayed Sunday night.

“Police were called at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Monday, 3 February to reports of a suspected WWII ordnance discovered at a building site near Dean Street, Soho,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. “Cordons are in place, and the item will be assessed. The cordons are in place between Oxford St, Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, Lexington Street & Poland Street. All roads in between those mentioned are closing, and evacuations will be taking place shortly.”

Soho is the center of the film and TV industry in London with a number of production companies and post-production firms. Offices have been evacuated as has the Soho Hotel, the Soho Theatre and media members club the Groucho Club.