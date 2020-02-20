‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Renewed For Season 17 By Fox

Fox will keep on dancin’ this summer. The network has handed a Season 17 renewal to So You Think You Can Dance hosted by Cat Deeley.

Auditions for the new season of hoofing begin in March (see below). From those tryouts, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

Produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, the venerable summer competition series spotlights skilled dancers ages 18-30 who compete in contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more to secure their place in the SYTYCD studio.; Competing each week for America’s votes, contestants are eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

At TCA last month, Fox’s reality chief Rob Wade said the future of SYTYCD would not impacted by The Masked Singer, its upcoming spinoff The Masked Dancer or the new Flirty Dancing.

“The Masked Singer and Dancer feel like very different shows to the classic singing and dancing shows, so there’s enough room in the schedule,” he told Deadline then. “Look at how many police dramas and medical there are. There are certain genres like singing, dancing and cooking where you can have lots of different types of formats.”

Bailey Munoz was crowned SYTYCD‘s 2019 champion in September, breakdancing off with the $25,000 cash prize.

Here are the audition dates and cities for SYTYCD Season 17: