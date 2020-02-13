Snoop Dogg Publicly Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs Don’t Make No Right”

TV host and rapper Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to news interviewer Gayle King for his threatening to “come get you” for her Kobe Bryant questions to Lisa Leslie.

Allegedly prompted by a conversation with his mother, Snoop apologized today in a video on Instagram.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right,” said Snoop “When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.”

“So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, being mad at questions you asked … so I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

Snoop Dogg said he felt the need to defend Bryant. King asked Leslie about the 2003 Colorado case in which Bryant faced rape charges, outraging those who felt the questions were inappropriate in light of the tragedy, which saw Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, killed in a helicopter crash in late January.

“A lot of people look up to me and they love me … I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong.”

“I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day,” he concluded.

Snoop Dogg originally called King a “funky, dog-haired bitch” His threat to “come get you” was later walked back, and he indicated that he wanted no harm to come to her.