‘SNL’ Sets John Mulaney & Daniel Craig To Host Upcoming Episodes

Saturday Night Live has set a pair of returning hosts to front upcoming episodes of the late-night staple. Comic John Mulaney will make his third SNL hosting gig on February 29, and the reigning 007 Daniel Craig is booked for March 7, which will mark his second turn on the NBC show.

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, whose Broadway production David Byrne’s American Utopia recently was set for a film version by Spike Lee, will be Mulvaney’s musical guest, and singer-songwriter The Weeknd will perform on the Craig-led episode.

Mulaney fronts John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, a musical comedy special that began streaming on Netflix in late December, and Craig returns as James Bond in the suave British superspy’s 25th film, No Time to Die, which opens  April 10.

The sketch-comedy series produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video is in it 45th season on NBC. This weekend’s host is Rupaul, with Justin Bieber supplying the tunes. The program airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT.

