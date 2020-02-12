Sky Renews David Schwimmer’s ‘Intelligence’, Robert Carlyle’s ‘Cobra’ & Joseph Gilgun’s ‘Brassic’

Sky has handed renewals to a slew of scripted series including David Schwimmer’s Intelligence, Robert Carlyle political drama Cobra and Joseph Gilgun’s comedy drama Brassic.

Intelligence, which launches on Sky One, has been handed a second season ahead of its first season airs on February 21. Friends star Schwimmer plays a power-hungry, maverick NSA agent who joins an inept and tactless computer analyst, played by Nick Mohammed, within the UK’s GCHQ. Created and written by Mohammed, Intelligence is produced by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation. The second, six-part season was renewed by Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy and Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content.

Schwimmer said, “I am thrilled to continue to pretend to be important to National Security.” Mohammed added, “I couldn’t be more delighted about setting off alarm bells inside GCHQ all over again.”

Sky

Robert Carlyle’s political drama Cobra has also been handed a second season. The show, which became one of Sky One’s most successful drama launches in recent years since it launched last month, will follow the aftermath of both solar and political storms, which sees Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Carlyle) attempt to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton), alongside a team of dedicated advisers. An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An apparently invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction and nobody really knows who is friend and who is foe.

Written by Ben Richards, Cobra was recommissioned by Sky Studios’ Director of Drama, Cameron Roach and Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and will be executive produced by Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios. The series will be produced by New Pictures and the executive producers include Charlie Pattinson, and Ben Richards. Joe Donaldson is the producer.

Carlyle said, “I’m absolutely delighted by the audience reaction and success of Cobra. I look forward to season two and welcome the chance to play the PM Robert Sutherland once again.”

Sky

Brassic returns to Sky One for a third season. The show, which was co-created by Joseph Gilgun and Safe writer Danny Brocklehurst, stars Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony. The show, which also features Dominic West in a guest role, stars Gilgun as Vinnie, a man from the north of England with bipolar disorder and his best mate Dylan, played by Molony, whose girlfriend Erin, played by Keegan decides to leave town. Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without.

Set to air on Hulu in the U.S, Brassic was recommissioned by Mountague and Bennett. It is produced by Calamity Films and executive produced by David Livingstone for Calamity Films, Jon Mountague for Sky Studios, Gilgun and Brocklehurst.

Brocklehurst said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be doing a third series of Brassic, the response to series one was overwhelming as people took our gang of potty mouthed misfits to their heart. Sky has been truly amazing in its love and support and I can’t thank them enough for allowing us to go again.”

Gilgun added, “I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season one and two, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring. I want to thank my close friends and colleagues and the creative team; David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Emily Bray and Dave Quayle. As for Sky, I couldn’t imagine making it with any other channel. Big loves Monty and Bennett.”

Intelligence and Cobra are distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios, while Brassic is sold by ITV Studios.