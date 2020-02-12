Sky Preps Paramedic Comedy ‘Bloods’ Starring ‘Timewasters’ Samson Kayo & ‘Ab Fab’s Jane Horrocks From ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Producer Roughcut

EXCLUSIVE: Rising British comedy star Samson Kayo and Absolutely Fabulous’ Jane Horrocks are to star in a comedy about a pair of paramedics for Sky.

Bloods, which is produced by Roughcut TV, the production company set up by The Office producer Ash Atalla responsible for BBC’s People Just Do Nothing, sees Kayo, who stars in BBC’s Famalam and ITV2’s Timewasters, and Horrocks, who played Bubble in the classic BBC sitcom, play paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service.

When tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.

The Comcast-backed broadcaster has ordered six-episodes of the series. Created by Kayo, it will air on Sky One and is based on a 2018 comedy short that was written by Benidorm writer Nathan Bryon and directed by Tom Marshall, who is directing episodes of Steve Carrell’s Netflix comedy Space Force. Bryon writes the series along with Paul Doolan (Trollied). It is produced by Seb Barwell (Stath Lets Flats) and exec produced by Ash Atalla (The Office) and Alex Smith (Trollied).

Bloods was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy. Tilusha Ghelani is commissioning editor for Sky Studios. It will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Kayo said, “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic. Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead. I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt.”

Horrocks added, “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”