Sky Set To Become Net Zero Carbon Over Next Ten Years

Sky is set to go net zero carbon over the next ten years – looking to become Europe’s first net zero carbon media and entertainment company.

The Comcast-backed pay-TV broadcaster is aiming to achieve its goal by 2030 by cutting the emissions created from the use of its products, its suppliers across the world and by its business.

It is planning to make all of its tech products more energy efficient, developing sustainable film and TV studios, making every Sky original production, show, film and TV channel net zero carbon and transforming its 5,000 vehicle fleet to create a zero emissions fleet.

It will also help the 11,000 companies that work with Sky include the tech firms that make its TV boxes or the production companies it employs and will plant trees, mangroves and seagrass to absorb the carbon it can’t cut yet.

Sky will seek validation of its targets from the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and will publicly report its carbon footprint.

This is the latest endeavor for the company, which has been leading the way in environmental matters over the last few years. It operates Sky Ocean Rescue, which champions ocean health in association with WWF, and last year, Sky Studios chief commercial officer Jane Millichip urged the TV industry to improve its approach to the environment. At Mipcom, she called for companies to ban “pointless gifts” and urged festival organizers to make events carbon neutral and free from single-use plastic.

Andrea Leadsom, Secretary of State for Business and Energy called Sky’s commitment “ambitious”.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky, said, “We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution. Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now – because the world can’t wait. We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us. Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero.”

Tanya Steele, WWF Chief Executive, added, “Sky’s net zero pledge is ambitious and hugely welcome as it stretches across its supply chain and will reach millions of its customers. Only a handful of UK businesses are showing the leadership that is needed to help tackle the climate crisis in this way, despite the devastating toll that climate change is taking on our planet. We hope that Sky’s pledge will inspire and support customers and communities to live a lower-carbon lifestyle so the impact will be felt throughout the country. We are running out of time to act. More companies urgently need to follow Sky’s lead and commit to a science-based target limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C. The Government must deliver the policies that businesses need to cut their carbon and minimise their impact on nature, not just within their organisations but throughout all their business activities including the products and services they offer to customers.”