Skeet Ulrich And Marisol Nichols To Depart ‘Riverdale’ After Four Seasons

Riverdale is saying goodbye to not one, but two parental figures. Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols revealed that they will no longer appear on The CW teen drama after the fourth season. There is no word yet on how and when they will be written off the show.

The pair have appeared on Riverdale since season one. Ulrich plays Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) father F. P. Jones while Nichols played Hermione Lodge, the mother of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

In a statement given to news outlets, Ulrich remarked, “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis.” He added, “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Ulrich also took to Instagram to comment on his departure. “I can’t even begin to thank you all for the unwavering support and love!! It is remarkable and deeply appreciated,” he wrote. “I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart. A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity.”

Nichols also had similar sentiments to her departure. “I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” she said in a statement. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Even though they said they are departing, they can always come back.

“Part of life in Riverdale—and part of growing up—is saying goodbye to people,” said show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement given to Deadline. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

In January, The CW renewed Riverdale for a fifth season along with 12 additional shows including Batwoman, Nancy Drew, The Flash and All American. The news of Ulrich and Nichols’ exit also comes after it was announced that the gritty take on the popular teen comic announced that its annual musical episode will be centered on Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Ulrich can be seen next in the sci-fi feature BIOS alongside Tom Hanks and will appear in the new Quibi series #FreeRayShawn. Nichols is set to appear in the horror Spiral which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock.