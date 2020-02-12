‘Silent Night’: ‘Motherland’ Star Lucy Punch Joins Keira Knightley Christmas Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Motherland and Bad Teacher star Lucy Punch has joined the cast of Christmas film Silent Night, which begins principal photography in the UK next week.

Punch joins the previously announced cast of Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Rufus Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Davida McKenzie.

Camille Griffin is making her directorial feature film debut from her own original screenplay. Marv Films’ Matthew Vaughn is financing and producing alongside Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray of Maven Pictures.

The festive comedy will focus on an extended family having a Christmas dinner in a country setting.

Punch is repped by United Agents, UTA and MGMT Entertainment.