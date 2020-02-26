Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’ To Air On AMC Ahead Of Season 2 Launch

Shudder original Creepshow is set to get a linear debut on AMC ahead of the digital launch of its second season.

The move is the latest example of AMC Networks moving its content “fluidly” between its portfolio of linear channels and digital services. Last year, it aired supernatural horror drama NOS4A2 on AMC before putting it on Shudder for a second run. Creepshow will air on AMC later this year.

“There’s absolute crossover between the brand and the content on some of our linear channels and OTT services,” COO Ed Carroll, speaking on its investor call following its financials, said. “We think that [Creepshow] will be successful on AMC but will also then build audiences for the season two launch back on Shudder.”

The horror anthology series, which is executive produced by The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero, is based on the 1982 movie written by horror icon Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, the original zombie auteur.

Creepshow is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series. The first season stars David Arquette (Scream), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural).

The episodes included adaptations of stories by the likes of Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.