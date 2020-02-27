‘Shrine’: Screen Gems Horror Pic Adds Cary Elwes, Katie Aselton & More

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has rounded out the cast for its forthcoming supernatural horror, Shrine, as production currently underway in Massachusetts. Joining previously announced star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be Katie Aselton (The Freebie, The League), William Sadler (Bill & Ted Face the Music, Power), Diogo Morgado (Son of God, The Killer), Cricket Brown, Marina Mazepa (upcoming Malignant), Christine Adams (Black Lightning, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Bates Wilde, and Cary Elwes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Stranger Things).

Aselton is replacing Jordana Brewster, who was attached to co-lead the film but had to withdraw from the project but due to timing conflicts in production schedules.

Evan Spiliotopoulos is directing the pic with is based on James Herbert’s best-selling novel. It focuses on a disgraced journalist (Morgan) who discovers a series of divine miracles in a small New England town that has been touched by the apparition of the Virgin Mary and uses them to resurrect his career, but the “miracles” may have a much darker source.

Ghost House Picture’s Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert are producing.

Aselton is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment; Sadler by INSURGE-Ent; Morgado by The Park Noack Agency and Untitled Entertainment; Brown by Innovative Artists and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Mazepa by IconicReach. Elwes by APA and LINK Entertainment; Adams by Innovative Artists, Berwick & Kovacik.