Showtime Showcase To Be Rebranded As SHO*BET In Summer

ViacomCBS is to rebrand Showtime sister network Showcase as SHO*BET this summer.

The company is planning to relaunch the channel, which currently airs films, documentaries and comedy specials, with scripted series from both Showtime and BET.

It is the latest example of synergies between Viacom and CBS since its merger in December.

President and CEO Bob Bakish, speaking on the company’s investor call following its fourt-quarter financials, said, “We see an even bigger opportunity to grow Showtime subscribers by making better use of its plex channels, some of which are currently underutilized. To that end, we will be rebranding and relaunching Showcase as SHO*BET this summer featuring AA scripted series from Showtime and BET.”

He added, “We see this as a compelling value creation play that will allow us to benefit from the growing demand for premium, African American content across platforms.”