Showrunner Scott Teti Inks Deal With Kinetic Content

EXCLUSIVE: Showrunner-producer Scott Teti (Spy Games) is expanding his relationship with Kinetic Content, signing an exclusive production deal with the Red Arrow Studios company. Teti is currently executive producer on Spy Games, which Kinetic launched last month on Bravo. Teti will now exclusively produce and develop in-house for Kinetic.

“Scott has proven himself to be amongst the most talented show runners in the business, and I am proud to extend our relationship which began on Spy Games, into a new exciting chapter,” said Kinetic Content founder and CEO Chris Coelen.

Teti has been a successful showrunner across multiple series including an upcoming docuseries for Netflix, Mexican Dynasties for Bravo, and Summer House for Bravo, which he created and sold in addition to producing. Teti’s other credits include showrunning the first hit season of the iconic Duck Dynasty.

Teti will report to Eric Detwiler, Kinetic’s Executive Producer in Charge of Programming, and Coelen. He’ll also collaborate closely with Karrie Wolfe and Katie Griffin, Kinetic’s Executive Vice Presidents of Development.

Kinetic Content is the producer of Netflix sensation Love Is Blind, which is currently the number one series on the service in multiple territories around the world including the U.S., the UK, Germany, Australia and Canada. The company also is behind Lifetime’s top-rated series Married at First Sight, which is in its tenth season, as well as Little Women Atlanta and Little Women LA and Seven Year Switch; Reelz’s Friends Speak and Discovery’s Man vs. Bear, among others.