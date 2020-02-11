Chinese Streamer Youku Keeps ‘Sherlock’ & Adds ‘Good Omens’ Under BBC Studios Drama Deal

Sherlock became a mega-hit in China last decade — and now, the Benedict Cumberbatch drama will remain available to fans after streamer Youku extended its licence for the show under a BBC Studios drama deal.

Alibaba’s Youku will carry more than 80 hours of BBC Studios scripted content as part of the agreement, including all four seasons of Hartswood Films-produced Sherlock.

Other shows that will premiere in China include Neil Gaiman’s Amazon series Good Omens and Luther, as well as the latest season of Doctor Who and the sci-fi show’s entire back catalog.

The deal extends BBC Studios and Youku’s partnership to more than a decade and means that there are more than 350 hours of British drama on the streamer, making it the biggest library of UK scripted shows in China.

Phil Hardman, BBC Studios’ senior vice president of commercial operations and strategy in Asia, said: “It is great to see our relationship with Youku going from strength to strength with this agreement to show more quality British contemporary and classic drama in China.”