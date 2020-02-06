‘Shaun The Sheep’ Flocks To The BBC For A 2021 Christmas Special

Aardman Animations is cooking up a Christmas caper for Shaun The Sheep, which is set to premiere on BBC One in 2021.

A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep (working title) will follow Shaun as his seasonal excitement turns sour when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock leads to baby lamb Timmy going missing.

The 30-minute episode will go into production in late 2020 and is created by Giles Pilbrow and Mark Burton, with the script written by Pilbrow. Steve Cox is the director, while Richard Beek produces. The executive producers are Mark Burton, Sarah Cox and Carla Shelley.

Sue Deeks, the BBC’s head of program acquisition, said: “Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humor, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of The Farmer’s Llamas, the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful Shaun The Sheep special.”