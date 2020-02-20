‘Shantaram’: Production Of Apple Series On Pause, Showrunner Search Underway

Production of the Apple series Shantaram has been put on hold for the next few months and will resume after the end of the monsoon season in India. The series, based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam, had fallen behind on scripts and will use the hiatus to catch up.

Creator/showrunner Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), who comes from the feature world, had served as showrunner. He will remain as an executive producer. A search is underway for a showrunner with a solid TV series experience for the ambitious production which spans three continents.

Shantaram had been filming in Australia and India since October with a $5 million tax incentive from the Australian government.

Shantaram hails from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, which in early 2018 won a monthlong bidding war for the rights to Roberts’ 2004 novel set in Australia and India that explores love, forgiveness, courage and redemption, as well as for Robert’s sequel novel, The Mountain Shadow.

Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

Justin Kurzel directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series. He executive produces with Dave Erickson, as well as Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron and Richard Sharkey.