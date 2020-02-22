At an event held today in Berlin, Scandi powerhouse SF Studios revealed that it has boosted its UK office with two executive hires as it looks to increase its output of English Language film and TV projects.

Joining the company are Sudie Smyth as VP Production UK & International, and Indy Datta as VP Legal & Business Affairs UK & International.

Smyth was previously Head of Production at Pinewood Pictures, and more recently worked at European Film Bonds as a completion guarantor on titles including How To Guild A Girl and Wild Rose. Datta is an established lawyer who has worked producers, distributors, broadcasters and financiers.

The pair will report directly to Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, the company’s Stockholm-based Senior Vice President International Production, and work closely with Kate Myers, VP Development UK & international, who heads up the London office.

Related Story Liam Neeson Action Pic 'Memory' Sells To Telepool For STX & Black Bear - EFM

SF’s drive for English language content follows its first two international features, the Shia LaBeouf-starring Borg McEnroe, and the upcoming Horizon Line starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon, which will be released by SF Studios in the Nordics and STX Entertainment in the US and UK with STX International selling rest of the world.

The company also revealed its next international production, the survival thriller film Don’t Move with Alain Darborg (The Master Plan) set to direct based on his original story and SF’s Wikström Nicastro producing. Pic is aiming to shoot by the end of the year. The story centres on a medical student who volunteers for the night shift at a Californian zoo. But after a rescue mission goes awry, she finds herself trapped in the anaconda enclosure. SF is financing and producing the pic and will distribute directly in the Nordics.

Alain Darborg Albert Hjalmers

Separately, at today’s Berlin event SF announced that it has expanded its Nordic deal with Finnish production company Cinematic, and will distribute the producer’s upcoming films Comet in Moominland, based on the Moomin classic from 1992, and When The Doves Disappeared, based on the novel by Sofi Oksanen.

It will also handle Nordic distribution on Cinematic’s action thriller series Omerta with two feature films Omerta 6/12 and Omerta 7/12.

REinvent Studios, through its newly-struck agreement with SF, will handle international sales for the Omerta series. SF recently closed its in-house sales arm and entered into an exclusive deal with REinvent Studios, the Copenhagen-based seller launched by former TrustNordisk CEO Rikke Ennis, for the latter to handle sales on all of SF’s films, TV series and library.