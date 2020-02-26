‘Severance’: Tramell Tillman To Star In Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tramell Tillman (Hunters) is set as a lead alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level.

Tillman will play Milchick, an intensely earnest employee at Lumen Industries.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Endeavor Content, which is also behind Apple TV+’s See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.

Tillman most recently recurred opposite Forest Whitaker in Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and was a series regular on the AMC series Dietland. He’ll next be seen on the Amazon series Hunters. A staple of New York theatre, he was recently in The Great Society starring Brian Cox as well as Carmen Jones at Classic Stage Company, among other productions. Tillman is repped by Principal Entertainment and Boals, Winnett & Associates.