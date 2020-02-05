Solstice Studios Picks Up Seth Gordon Astronaut Project ‘Ground Control To Major Tom’

Solstice Studios has acquired Ground Control to Major Tom which Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon will helm. Solstice will distribute the movie stateside and sell foreign on the pic. Casting offers are underway.

Ground Control to Major Tom is the story of an astronaut and a NASA ground control expert who have never met but fall in love over the course of the astronaut’s classified mission to an abandoned space station. When things go wrong and the astronaut’s ship is destroyed, ground control and the rest of the world presume he’s dead — until 18 months pass and they receive word he’s alive. Now, the only thing standing between them is a huge expanse of space and a dangerous attempt to get him home.

The screenplay is written by Jason Micallef (who created the Heathers TV series and wrote Butter). The producers are Michael De Luca (Social Network, Moneyball, Captain Phillips) Trevor Engleson and Josh Turner McGuire. Gordon is represented by Phil Raskind at WME, David McIlvaine at Brillstein and attorney Warren Dern; Micallef is represented by Underground and attorney Chad Christopher.

Solstice’s first theatrical release is Unhinged, starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe. Next up for Solstice is Robert Rodriquez’s action thriller, Hypnotic, starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck; that goes into production in April.