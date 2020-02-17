Series Mania’s UGC Writers Campus Names ‘Homecoming’ Creator 2020 President, Announces Participants

The UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania, an immersive week-long writing workshop for 20 emerging TV drama writers throughout Europe, will run from March 20-27. Now in its third year, UGC has selected 20 screenwriters from more than 100 candidates and 30 different countries.

The Series Mania Festival runs from March 20-28 in Lille, France, and will include a program of world premieres and series selected for competition.

Under the editorial supervision of Lorraine Sullivan, this year’s president of the UGC campus will be Eli Horowitz, the creator and showrunner of the Amazon series Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts (the series’ Season 2 is set for this Spring.)

The 20 selected screenwriters also will be tutored by screenwriter Jeppe Gjervig Gram (Follow the Money) and screenwriter and story consultant Nicola Lusuardi (Bulletproof Heart), through masterclasses, writing workshops and meetings with industry professionals.

The selected participants include: